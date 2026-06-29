Europe Scorched: Record Heatwave Ravages Continent

Europe is enduring a record-breaking heatwave impacting countries like Italy, the Balkans, and France, leading to excess deaths, infrastructure damage, and wildfires. With temperatures soaring up to 40.5°C, scientists attribute the situation to climate change, and further high temperatures are expected in the coming weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Italy And The Balkans Felt The Impact On Monday Of The Recordbreaking Heatwave That Has Caused Hundreds Of Excess Deaths And Disrupted Daily Life Across The Continent For More Than A Week | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:08 IST
Europe Scorched: Record Heatwave Ravages Continent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Europe is grappling with a searing heatwave that has set unprecedented temperature records across the continent, causing immense disruptions in daily life. Italy is among the worst affected, with 22 cities under a red heat warning amid threats of advancing wildfires.

Countries like Croatia, Serbia, and Albania have also issued urgent alerts, battling wildfires and bracing for temperature spikes reaching 39 degrees Celsius. In Croatia, firefighting efforts intensify on tourist islands as the heat engulfs major attractions and urban centers.

Scientists emphasize the role of human-induced climate change in making such climatic extremes more likely, with France reporting a thousand excess deaths owing to the punishing conditions. Experts foresee a resurgence in heat levels, exacerbating the strain on essential services and increasing the peril of forest fires.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026