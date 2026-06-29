Europe Scorched: Record Heatwave Ravages Continent

Italy And The Balkans Felt The Impact On Monday Of The Recordbreaking Heatwave That Has Caused Hundreds Of Excess Deaths And Disrupted Daily Life Across The Continent For More Than A Week

Europe is grappling with a searing heatwave that has set unprecedented temperature records across the continent, causing immense disruptions in daily life. Italy is among the worst affected, with 22 cities under a red heat warning amid threats of advancing wildfires.

Countries like Croatia, Serbia, and Albania have also issued urgent alerts, battling wildfires and bracing for temperature spikes reaching 39 degrees Celsius. In Croatia, firefighting efforts intensify on tourist islands as the heat engulfs major attractions and urban centers.

Scientists emphasize the role of human-induced climate change in making such climatic extremes more likely, with France reporting a thousand excess deaths owing to the punishing conditions. Experts foresee a resurgence in heat levels, exacerbating the strain on essential services and increasing the peril of forest fires.