Left Menu

Australia will fund lethal weapons for Ukraine says PM Morrison

Australia has committed A$70 million ($50 million) to fund lethal defensive weapons for Ukraine, including missiles and ammunition, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday. Australia has shifted from its stance last week when it said it would only fund military technical assistance. Morrison told reporters on Tuesday the majority of the new weapons funding for Ukraine would be in the lethal category.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 01-03-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 08:24 IST
Australia will fund lethal weapons for Ukraine says PM Morrison
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has committed A$70 million ($50 million) to fund lethal defensive weapons for Ukraine, including missiles and ammunition, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday. Australia has shifted from its stance last week when it said it would only fund military technical assistance.

Morrison told reporters on Tuesday the majority of the new weapons funding for Ukraine would be in the lethal category. "We're talking missiles, we're talking ammunition, we're talking supporting them in their defence of their own homeland in Ukraine and we will be doing that in partnership with NATO."

He said the weapons would be delivered rapidly, but didn't disclose how. Morrison also urged Australian citizens not travel to join Ukraine's militia in fighting against the Russian military, saying the legal position of foreign civilian combatants was unclear.

"Don't do it," he said. Australia will commit A$35 million in humanitarian support to international organisations assisting Ukrainians with shelter, food, medical care, water and education, he said.

($1 = 1.3765 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022