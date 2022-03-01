Left Menu

1 million Sputnik coronavirus vaccines expire in Guatemala

Unfortunately, there has been a rejection among the public to vaccination. The wasted shots cost the government about 11 million, Coma said.An additional 1.7 million doses of the second Sputnik dose, which is different from the first, will expire in March.

PTI | Guatemalacity | Updated: 01-03-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 10:52 IST
1 million Sputnik coronavirus vaccines expire in Guatemala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

Health authorities in Guatemala say over a million doses of the Russian Sputnik coronavirus vaccine have expired, because nobody wanted to take the shot.

Francisco Coma, the country's health minister, said Monday that there was a "rejection" among the population toward the vaccine, even though a lot of Guatemalans remain unvaccinated.

Only about 43% of the country's 12.6 million inhabitants over age 11 are fully vaccinated, in a country whose total population is 17 million.

It was unclear if people had any particular doubts about the Russian vaccine, or if they were unwilling to take any vaccine. "We have tried to make available all the vaccines of different brands, to the public,'' Coma said. "Unfortunately, there has been a rejection among the public to vaccination." The wasted shots cost the government about $11 million, Coma said.

An additional 1.7 million doses of the second Sputnik dose, which is different from the first, will expire in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022