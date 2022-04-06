Left Menu

Italy reports 69,278 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 150 deaths

Italy reported 69,278 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 88,173 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 150 from 194. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 466 from a previous 471. Some 461,448 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 588,576, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:34 IST
Italy reports 69,278 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 150 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 69,278 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 88,173 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 150 from 194. Italy has registered 160,973 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,164 on Wednesday, down from 10,246 a day earlier. There were 51 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 57 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 466 from a previous 471.

Some 461,448 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 588,576, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022