Gehlot asks people not to lower their guard against COVID-19
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed concern over rising number of coronavirus cases in the country and the world, and appealed to people to take adequate steps to curb its spread. Last day, more than 2,500 cases were reported and 15 people died due to the disease in India.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed concern over rising number of coronavirus cases in the country and the world, and appealed to people to take adequate steps to curb its spread. ''Covid cases are on the rise in many countries, including the United States of America, Australia, Germany, and India. Last day, more than 2,500 cases were reported and 15 people died due to the disease in India. It has been seen that people are no longer serious about the disease,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi. Gehlot added that experts have maintained that the infection ''will always be with us, so it is very important to be careful''. He urged the citizens to continue wearing protective face masks and take precautionary doses on the advice of a doctor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States of America
- PTI AG
- Australia
- Ashok Gehlot
- India
- Gehlot
- Hindi
- Covid
- Germany
ALSO READ
PM Modi to interact with Indian Deaflympians after their impressive show in Deaflympics 2021
Rahul Gandhi calls former PM Rajiv Gandhi a 'visionary leader' whose policies helped shape modern India
Indian democracy is global public good; if that cracks, it’s going to cause problem for planet: Rahul Gandhi in UK
Jitendra Singh underlines importance of agri-tech startups for India's future economy
Diversity never caused any conflict in India, says Rajnath Singh