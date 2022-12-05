Bengal govt provided specialist telemedicine svcs to 1 cr people under health scheme: CM
The West Bengal government's 'Swasthya-Ingit' initiative, a virtual health assistance programme, has provided specialist telemedicine services to one crore people across West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.
Banerjee had last year launched the programme, which aims at providing affordable and quality healthcare to patients.
''With immense joy, I would like to announce that GoWB's initiative 'Swasthya-Ingit' has provided specialist telemedicine services to 1 crore people across Bengal to date.
"Congratulations to all involved in achieving this major milestone & wish them success in the future endeavours,'' the CM tweeted.
Earlier this year, the Union government had awarded West Bengal for registering the second highest number of telemedicine consultations in the country.
