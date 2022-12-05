Left Menu

Bengal govt provided specialist telemedicine svcs to 1 cr people under health scheme: CM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 23:01 IST
Bengal govt provided specialist telemedicine svcs to 1 cr people under health scheme: CM
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government's 'Swasthya-Ingit' initiative, a virtual health assistance programme, has provided specialist telemedicine services to one crore people across West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

Banerjee had last year launched the programme, which aims at providing affordable and quality healthcare to patients.

''With immense joy, I would like to announce that GoWB's initiative 'Swasthya-Ingit' has provided specialist telemedicine services to 1 crore people across Bengal to date.

"Congratulations to all involved in achieving this major milestone & wish them success in the future endeavours,'' the CM tweeted.

Earlier this year, the Union government had awarded West Bengal for registering the second highest number of telemedicine consultations in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the retail industry

The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the reta...

 Canada
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022