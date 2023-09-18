US prepares measures to help Cuban small businesses -source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration is preparing to unveil new regulatory measures to allow more U.S. financial support for small private businesses in Cuba, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The move, expected as soon as this week, is seen as a long-promised but limited step to ease restrictions to help Cuba's budding entrepreneurs cope with fallout from the Communist-ruled island's troubled economy. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
