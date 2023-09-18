US prepares measures to help Cuban small businesses -source

The Biden administration is preparing to unveil new regulatory measures to allow more U.S. financial support for small private businesses in Cuba, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The move, expected as soon as this week, is seen as a long-promised but limited step to ease restrictions to help Cuba's budding entrepreneurs cope with fallout from the Communist-ruled island's troubled economy. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chris Reese)

