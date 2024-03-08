Mexico foreign direct investment could top $36 bln in 2024, minister says
Foreign direct investment in Mexico could surpass $36 billion this year, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said at an event hosted by Citi's Mexico unit on Thursday.
Preliminary data based on planned investments show that Mexico may be able to top last year's "historic" level of foreign direct investment of $36 billion in 2024, he said.
