Mansukh Mandaviya: From Cycling MP to COVID-Era Health Minister

BJP's Mansukh Mandaviya has ascended through party ranks to serve as Union Health Minister during the COVID-19 crisis. Born in a farmer's family in Gujarat, Mandaviya is now poised to secure a win in the Porbandar constituency, as per Election Commission trends revealed on Tuesday.

Mandaviya, known as the ''Green MP'' for his habit of cycling to Parliament, took over the health portfolio in the middle of 2021, succeeding Harsh Vardhan. During his tenure, he spearheaded India's vast COVID-19 vaccination program and the launch of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Mandaviya also holds the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry. His initiatives include setting up over 10,600 Jan Aushadhi stores and converting retail fertilizer shops into Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras, reflecting his commitment to affordable healthcare and agricultural development.

