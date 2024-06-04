Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya: From Cycling MP to COVID-Era Health Minister

BJP's Mansukh Mandaviya, having climbed party ranks, now serves as Union Health Minister. Known for cycling to Parliament, Mandaviya is set to win the Porbandar constituency. His tenure includes overseeing the COVID-19 vaccination program and initiating the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:34 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya: From Cycling MP to COVID-Era Health Minister
Mansukh Mandaviya
BJP's Mansukh Mandaviya has ascended through party ranks to serve as Union Health Minister during the COVID-19 crisis. Born in a farmer's family in Gujarat, Mandaviya is now poised to secure a win in the Porbandar constituency, as per Election Commission trends revealed on Tuesday.

Mandaviya, known as the ''Green MP'' for his habit of cycling to Parliament, took over the health portfolio in the middle of 2021, succeeding Harsh Vardhan. During his tenure, he spearheaded India's vast COVID-19 vaccination program and the launch of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Mandaviya also holds the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry. His initiatives include setting up over 10,600 Jan Aushadhi stores and converting retail fertilizer shops into Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras, reflecting his commitment to affordable healthcare and agricultural development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

