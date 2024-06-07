First Human A(H5N2) Bird Flu Case in Mexico Not Cause of Death: Health Ministry
The Mexican health ministry confirmed that the 59-year-old man who contracted the A(H5N2) bird flu did not die from the virus. Instead, his death was due to chronic health conditions, including kidney disease, diabetes, and hypertension. There is no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the A(H5N2) virus.
The Mexican resident identified with contracting A(H5N2) bird flu in Mexico died due to chronic diseases and not the virus, Mexico's health ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization said it had confirmed the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with A(H5N2) avian influenza in Mexico. "The diseases were long-term and caused conditions that led to the failure of several organs," the ministry said citing specialists.
The 59-year-old man identified with bird flu suffered from a chronic kidney disease, diabetes and arterial hypertension over the past 14 years, according to the statement. The ministry added that there is no evidence of person-to-person transmission of the A(H5N2) virus stemming from the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ademola Lookman: The Hat Trick Hero Who Ended Leverkusen's Dream
WHO Review Reveals Need for Research on Climate Change Impact on Malaria and NTDs
On one side is your tried and tested 'sewak' Modi, no one knows who is leading the other side: PM targets INDIA bloc in Haryana rally.
Modi's Unmatched Stamina: The 3X Leader Who Set the Bar High
If you get poll majority, who'll be your Prime Minister? Amit Shah hits out at INDIA bloc