J P Nadda Takes Helm of Union Health Ministry in Modi 3.0

In a significant development, J P Nadda, after leading the BJP as its national president for more than four years, has been appointed as the Union Health Minister in the Modi government.

Expressing his gratitude, Nadda highlighted the ministry's commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and ensuring inclusive access to medical facilities.

His experience from previously holding the same portfolio during Modi's first term is expected to drive impactful policies in the health sector.

