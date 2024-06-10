Left Menu

J P Nadda Takes Helm of Union Health Ministry in Modi 3.0

After serving over four years as the BJP's national president, J P Nadda was appointed as the Union Health Minister in Modi's government. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the role and emphasized efforts toward better healthcare infrastructure and inclusive treatment under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:11 IST
J P Nadda Takes Helm of Union Health Ministry in Modi 3.0
J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, J P Nadda, after leading the BJP as its national president for more than four years, has been appointed as the Union Health Minister in the Modi government.

Expressing his gratitude, Nadda highlighted the ministry's commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and ensuring inclusive access to medical facilities.

His experience from previously holding the same portfolio during Modi's first term is expected to drive impactful policies in the health sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024