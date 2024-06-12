Left Menu

Contaminated Water Crisis in Phoop Town Claims Lives

At least two individuals died, and multiple others were hospitalized in Phoop town, Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh, after consuming contaminated water. The outbreak of water-borne diseases led to a camp being set up by health authorities. A water contamination investigation is currently underway.

12-06-2024
At least two individuals have tragically lost their lives and several others have been hospitalized after reportedly drinking contaminated water in Phoop town, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, over the past two days. This alarming information was confirmed by an official on Wednesday.

The outbreak, characterized by waterborne infections, was prominently reported from three municipal wards starting Monday morning. The number of patients suffering from vomiting and diarrhea quickly rose to 84.

Given the rising number of affected individuals, the health department has established a medical camp in the region. DK Sharma, the In-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), addressed the media stating, 'Contamination of water could be the probable cause. Water samples have been sent for analysis, and we are awaiting the investigation report.'

Of the 84 individuals affected across three municipal wards, very ill patients have been referred to Gwalior for more intensive treatment, while others received care at the district hospital. Several patients have since recovered and returned home.

In a more tragic development, two elderly men succumbed to severe vomiting and diarrhea. However, it should be clarified that the recent death of a young girl in the vicinity was confirmed to be unrelated to this incident, as she passed away due to fever.

