Hospital Fire in Iran: Nine Dead in Nighttime Blaze

A tragic nighttime fire erupted in Qaem Hospital located in Rasht, northern Iran, claiming the lives of nine patients, state media reported on Tuesday.

The fire, which commenced at 1:30 local time (2200 GMT) in the intensive care unit in the basement, resulted in the death of six women and three men.

According to Shahram Momeni, the chief of the city's fire department, the blaze stemmed from an electrical short circuit. Emergency workers managed to rescue over 140 individuals who were trapped by the smoke, with 120 of them subsequently hospitalized in other medical facilities. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

A video posted online shows smoke billowing from the hospital in the dead of night, highlighting the severity of the incident.

Fires in Iranian hospitals and clinics are occasionally reported in the media, often attributed to technical issues. Notably, a 2020 gas leak explosion at a medical clinic in northern Tehran claimed 19 lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)