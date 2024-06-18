Left Menu

Rajasthan Vows to Strengthen Health System, Ensure Inclusive Governance

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari emphasized the state's commitment to good governance and inclusive development, particularly in health. At a pre-budget meeting, she assured enhanced health services accessibility and pledged sufficient financial resources for the state's prosperity. The budget will be presented in the second week of July.

Diya Kumari
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute statement on Tuesday, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari underscored the core of democracy as rooted in good governance, while accentuating the state's newfound commitment towards inclusive development under the mantra 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

Addressing a pre-budget meeting held at the Chief Minister's Office, Kumari elucidated the government's pledge to fortify the health system of Rajasthan, ensuring its accessibility to each and every segment of society.

She reaffirmed that no financial obstacle will impede the execution of health services, emphasizing the vision of a healthy and prosperous Rajasthan. The state government is slated to unveil its budget in the second week of July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

