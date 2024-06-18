Rajasthan Vows to Strengthen Health System, Ensure Inclusive Governance

In a resolute statement on Tuesday, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari underscored the core of democracy as rooted in good governance, while accentuating the state's newfound commitment towards inclusive development under the mantra 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

Addressing a pre-budget meeting held at the Chief Minister's Office, Kumari elucidated the government's pledge to fortify the health system of Rajasthan, ensuring its accessibility to each and every segment of society.

She reaffirmed that no financial obstacle will impede the execution of health services, emphasizing the vision of a healthy and prosperous Rajasthan. The state government is slated to unveil its budget in the second week of July.

