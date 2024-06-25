Tripura Government to Collaborate with West Bengal Trust for New Medical College

The Tripura government is preparing to formalize an agreement with West Bengal's Swadheen Trust to set up a private medical college in Madhuban, West district, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

This comes in the wake of opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury's letter to Chief Minister Manik Saha, challenging the allocation of Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital facilities for the proposed medical institution.

Chowdhury confirmed that the state government has completed the required paperwork for the agreement, pending the inspection of the medical college's infrastructure by the National Medical Council (NMC) delegation.

While IGM hospital, formerly Victoria Memorial (VM) hospital, will be utilized, Chowdhury assured that it will remain accessible to students and that the new medical college will have its dedicated campus.

Addressing the criticism, Chowdhury highlighted that numerous private medical colleges in India, including 27 in Uttar Pradesh, operate using government health facilities, asserting compliance with central guidelines.

He also criticized the opposition leader for allegedly attempting to mislead the NMC delegation and dismissed concerns about Swadheen Trust's ownership, stating the decision was based purely on the trust's credentials.

