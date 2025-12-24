Dreaded Criminal Madhuban's 14-Year Long Hunt Ends
After a 14-year manhunt, Gurugram police have apprehended Madhuban, a fugitive who was serving a life sentence for the 2006 murder of a former MLA’s brother. He evaded arrest since his bail was canceled in 2011. The capture took place in Palwal district, and he is now in judicial custody.
In a development that marks the end of a 14-year-long manhunt, the Gurugram police successfully apprehended Madhuban, a fugitive convicted of a 2006 murder.
Madhuban, originally sentenced to life for killing a former MLA's brother, had been on the run since his bail was revoked in 2011. His arrest occurred in Palwal district.
Identified as a key member of the Lakhan gang, Madhuban was produced in court this week, where he was sent back to judicial custody, marking the beginning of new judicial proceedings.
