Dreaded Criminal Madhuban's 14-Year Long Hunt Ends

In a development that marks the end of a 14-year-long manhunt, the Gurugram police successfully apprehended Madhuban, a fugitive convicted of a 2006 murder.

Madhuban, originally sentenced to life for killing a former MLA's brother, had been on the run since his bail was revoked in 2011. His arrest occurred in Palwal district.

Identified as a key member of the Lakhan gang, Madhuban was produced in court this week, where he was sent back to judicial custody, marking the beginning of new judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)