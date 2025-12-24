Left Menu

Dreaded Criminal Madhuban's 14-Year Long Hunt Ends

After a 14-year manhunt, Gurugram police have apprehended Madhuban, a fugitive who was serving a life sentence for the 2006 murder of a former MLA’s brother. He evaded arrest since his bail was canceled in 2011. The capture took place in Palwal district, and he is now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:40 IST
In a development that marks the end of a 14-year-long manhunt, the Gurugram police successfully apprehended Madhuban, a fugitive convicted of a 2006 murder.

Madhuban, originally sentenced to life for killing a former MLA's brother, had been on the run since his bail was revoked in 2011. His arrest occurred in Palwal district.

Identified as a key member of the Lakhan gang, Madhuban was produced in court this week, where he was sent back to judicial custody, marking the beginning of new judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

