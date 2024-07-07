Rain Delays and Highlight Matches at Wimbledon Day Seven

The seventh day of Wimbledon tennis championships faced delays as early morning rain postponed play on Court Two and the outer courts. With temperatures around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit), matches were not expected to commence before 1100 GMT.

Highlighted matches for today include Carlos Alcaraz from Spain taking on France's Ugo Humbert on Centre Court, alongside Lulu Sun from New Zealand facing Britain's Emma Raducanu. The schedule also features U.S. players Emma Navarro and Coco Gauff, as well as a notable lineup on Court One.

Fans can expect competitive matches as players like Jannik Sinner, Ben Shelton, Grigor Dimitrov, and Daniil Medvedev take to the courts, weather permitting. Stay tuned for midday updates on the proceedings and outcomes of these significant matches.

