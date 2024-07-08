Left Menu

Ukraine Urgently Seeks International Support for Air Defence

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov, has called on international allies to quickly aid in bolstering the nation's air defenses after significant Russian missile attacks. The strikes led to the deaths of at least 24 people and left dozens injured.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has urgently called on the country's allies to rapidly support the nation in strengthening its air defenses. His plea followed a devastating wave of Russian missile attacks.

"Our defence capabilities are still insufficient... We need more air defence systems," Umerov announced on Telegram, stressing the critical need for international assistance.

The missile strikes, which occurred on Monday morning, resulted in at least 24 fatalities and numerous injuries across Ukraine, underlining the urgency of Umerov's appeal.

