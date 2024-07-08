Deadly Russian Attack on Ukraine Discussed with ICC
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin discussed a deadly Russian attack on Ukraine with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan. Kostin mentioned that all information and evidence about the attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are being sent to the ICC prosecutor's office. At least 36 people were killed in the attack, partially destroying a children's hospital in Kyiv.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:12 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced that he had discussed the fatal Russian attack on Ukraine with the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan on Monday. He revealed that all relevant details and evidence related to the assaults on Kyiv and other cities are being forwarded to the ICC prosecutor's office.
The devastating Monday attack resulted in the deaths of at least 36 people across Ukraine. A children's hospital in Kyiv was among the targeted locations and suffered partial destruction.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Air Assault on Kyiv Sparks Defense Response
Kyiv Region Struck by Russian Missile Attack: Two Injured, Multiple Buildings Damaged
David Miller reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during South Africa's Super 8 clash against England
ICC T20 WC: All teams still in semis contention as exciting Super Eights nears conclusion
Andre Russell surpass Dwayne Bravo to become highest wicket-taker for West Indies in ICC T20 WC history