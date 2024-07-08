Left Menu

Deadly Russian Attack on Ukraine Discussed with ICC

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin discussed a deadly Russian attack on Ukraine with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan. Kostin mentioned that all information and evidence about the attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are being sent to the ICC prosecutor's office. At least 36 people were killed in the attack, partially destroying a children's hospital in Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:12 IST
Deadly Russian Attack on Ukraine Discussed with ICC
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced that he had discussed the fatal Russian attack on Ukraine with the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan on Monday. He revealed that all relevant details and evidence related to the assaults on Kyiv and other cities are being forwarded to the ICC prosecutor's office.

The devastating Monday attack resulted in the deaths of at least 36 people across Ukraine. A children's hospital in Kyiv was among the targeted locations and suffered partial destruction.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024