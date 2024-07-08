Deadly Russian Attack on Ukraine Discussed with ICC

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced that he had discussed the fatal Russian attack on Ukraine with the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan on Monday. He revealed that all relevant details and evidence related to the assaults on Kyiv and other cities are being forwarded to the ICC prosecutor's office.

The devastating Monday attack resulted in the deaths of at least 36 people across Ukraine. A children's hospital in Kyiv was among the targeted locations and suffered partial destruction.

