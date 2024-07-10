China Investigates Food Safety Scandal Involving Soybean Oil Tankers

Chinese authorities are looking into food safety concerns related to cooking oils following a local media investigation. The Beijing News report uncovered that tankers from a major state-owned company, Sinograin, were also used to carry coal chemicals, and were not cleaned in between.

According to the investigation, drivers openly admitted that it was common practice for tankers to alternate between transporting edible oils and hazardous chemicals without proper cleaning. Affected companies include Sinograin and China Energy Investment Corporation. The State Council has initiated an investigation involving multiple governmental bodies.

Sinograin, officially known as China Grain Reserves Group, announced it is conducting an internal audit after the media allegations. The investigation has drawn significant national attention, recalling past food safety scandals, such as the 2008 melamine-tainted infant formula incident that caused severe health issues among babies.

