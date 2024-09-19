Minor Fire Incident at M S Ramaiah Medical College Hospital

A minor fire erupted at M S Ramaiah Medical College Hospital in Mathikere on Thursday, officials reported. Three fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

The blaze started in the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU) on the first floor, leading to the immediate evacuation of four patients. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained by either patients or staff members.

The fire has since been extinguished. A hospital representative suspects a short circuit as the cause of the incident, which marks the first such occurrence within the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)