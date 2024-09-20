Left Menu

Nadda Urges Punjab CM to Settle Hospital Dues for Ayushman Bharat Beneficiaries

BJP chief J P Nadda has called on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to clear the overdue payments to private hospitals, enabling them to resume offering cashless treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Nadda criticized Mann's focus on Delhi's AAP unit instead of addressing Punjab’s healthcare issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:28 IST
Nadda Urges Punjab CM to Settle Hospital Dues for Ayushman Bharat Beneficiaries
dues
  • Country:
  • India

BJP chief J P Nadda has pressed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to settle the outstanding dues to private hospitals, thereby allowing beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to access free healthcare services.

Due to mounting unpaid debts, private hospitals in Punjab have stopped offering cashless treatments to Ayushman Bharat cardholders. The healthcare facilities' decision comes as the state government owes more than Rs 600 crore.

Nadda criticized Mann for neglecting Punjab's healthcare in favor of political activities in Delhi, urging him to concentrate on resolving state affairs. He stressed that the Ayushman Bharat scheme was designed to support economically disadvantaged families, which is hindered by the state's financial mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024