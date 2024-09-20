Nadda Urges Punjab CM to Settle Hospital Dues for Ayushman Bharat Beneficiaries

BJP chief J P Nadda has pressed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to settle the outstanding dues to private hospitals, thereby allowing beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to access free healthcare services.

Due to mounting unpaid debts, private hospitals in Punjab have stopped offering cashless treatments to Ayushman Bharat cardholders. The healthcare facilities' decision comes as the state government owes more than Rs 600 crore.

Nadda criticized Mann for neglecting Punjab's healthcare in favor of political activities in Delhi, urging him to concentrate on resolving state affairs. He stressed that the Ayushman Bharat scheme was designed to support economically disadvantaged families, which is hindered by the state's financial mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)