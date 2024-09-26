Blame Game Intensifies Over Delayed Hospital Projects in Delhi
A dispute erupted between the AAP government and the LG Secretariat in Delhi over delays in completing 24 hospital projects. Each side accused the other of planting stories in the media and shifting responsibilities. The AAP cited COVID-19 projections to justify their actions, while the LG Secretariat countered with budgetary concerns and incomplete construction.
A dispute erupted between the AAP government and the LG Secretariat in Delhi on Wednesday, with each side blaming the other for delayed completion of 24 hospital projects in the national capital.
Both parties also accused each other of fabricating stories in the media. The AAP referenced June 2020 projections that predicted 20 lakh coronavirus patients requiring around 80,000 hospitalizations, as justification for initiating the projects.
The AAP stated that Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had consistently written to the lieutenant governor about creating posts for upcoming hospitals, but the LG had failed to act, citing flimsy reasons. In response, the LG Secretariat retorted that the hospital buildings remain far from completion and criticized the AAP for improper budgetary provisions and unwarranted excuses.
