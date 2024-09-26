Left Menu

Blame Game Intensifies Over Delayed Hospital Projects in Delhi

A dispute erupted between the AAP government and the LG Secretariat in Delhi over delays in completing 24 hospital projects. Each side accused the other of planting stories in the media and shifting responsibilities. The AAP cited COVID-19 projections to justify their actions, while the LG Secretariat countered with budgetary concerns and incomplete construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 00:16 IST
Blame Game Intensifies Over Delayed Hospital Projects in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A dispute erupted between the AAP government and the LG Secretariat in Delhi on Wednesday, with each side blaming the other for delayed completion of 24 hospital projects in the national capital.

Both parties also accused each other of fabricating stories in the media. The AAP referenced June 2020 projections that predicted 20 lakh coronavirus patients requiring around 80,000 hospitalizations, as justification for initiating the projects.

The AAP stated that Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had consistently written to the lieutenant governor about creating posts for upcoming hospitals, but the LG had failed to act, citing flimsy reasons. In response, the LG Secretariat retorted that the hospital buildings remain far from completion and criticized the AAP for improper budgetary provisions and unwarranted excuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024