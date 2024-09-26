Medical Negligence Accusation Leads to Exhumation of Stillborn in Uttar Pradesh

A case of alleged medical negligence has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Mehdawal district, leading to the exhumation of a stillborn for post-mortem examination.

The incident occurred on September 21 when Ashish Mishra brought his wife, Manjula Devi, to a private hospital following ineffective treatment at home by a doctor's staff member.

Mishra claimed that the hospital's negligence caused the stillbirth and alleged that the administration demanded Rs 20,000 to release the body. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Utkarsh Srivastav confirmed the complaint and said the post-mortem report would determine further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)