Medical Negligence Accusation Leads to Exhumation of Stillborn in Uttar Pradesh
A stillborn's body was exhumed in Uttar Pradesh's Mehdawal area after the father accused the hospital of medical negligence. The incident transpired after an ineffective injection administered at their home. The hospital demanded Rs 20,000 for the body release. The post-mortem will guide further actions.
A case of alleged medical negligence has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Mehdawal district, leading to the exhumation of a stillborn for post-mortem examination.
The incident occurred on September 21 when Ashish Mishra brought his wife, Manjula Devi, to a private hospital following ineffective treatment at home by a doctor's staff member.
Mishra claimed that the hospital's negligence caused the stillbirth and alleged that the administration demanded Rs 20,000 to release the body. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Utkarsh Srivastav confirmed the complaint and said the post-mortem report would determine further action.
