West Bengal Overhauls Hospital Committees and Security Protocols

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday disbanded all patient welfare committees in state-run hospitals, appointing principals as heads of new panels with representation from doctors, nurses, and local councillors.

Banerjee described her meeting with principals of state-run medical colleges and hospitals as positive. She announced the development of a mobile application to address issues and complaints of healthcare personnel statewide. The ministers' aim is to improve healthcare services and ensure efficient management.

The CM also convened with MSVPs and principals to review security measures within medical establishments. Rs 100 crore has been allocated for additional washrooms, security enhancements, lighting, CCTVs, and purified water. Banerjee stressed the importance of direct involvement by MSVPs in the implementation of these projects.

Former DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha will conduct security audits and develop the mobile app. The principals were instructed to introduce biometric systems for tracking personnel details. The CM also announced the modification of the 'Rattirer Sathi' programme following Supreme Court guidelines.

