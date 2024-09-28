Tragic Double Strike: Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Medical Centre

In a tragic incident in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, two consecutive Russian attacks on a medical centre claimed six lives on Saturday morning, according to Ukraine's Interior Minister.

The first assault resulted in the death of one person and caused significant damage to the hospital's ceilings, initiating an urgent evacuation of patients and staff, as announced by Ihor Klymenko on Telegram.

Amidst the evacuation process, a second attack occurred, leading to the deaths of five more individuals.

