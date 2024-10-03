Left Menu

Marburg Hemorrhagic Fever Hits Rwanda: Contagion Fears Rise

An outbreak of Marburg hemorrhagic fever has resulted in 11 deaths in Rwanda, with 36 confirmed cases. Health authorities are investigating the origin of the virus, which causes symptoms similar to Ebola. Isolation and international cooperation are key to preventing further spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:04 IST
An outbreak of Marburg hemorrhagic fever has claimed the lives of 11 people in Rwanda, local health authorities announced on Thursday. Efforts are underway to investigate the origins of the virus, initially detected among patients at medical facilities.

Currently, there are 36 confirmed cases, with 25 individuals in isolation as part of containment measures. Concerns over international spread are heightened due to Kigali's international airport, with two people isolated in Hamburg, Germany, after arriving from Rwanda.

Rwandan Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana stated that vaccination trials are imminent. Meanwhile, strict measures, including the suspension of visits and restricted funeral attendance, aim to curb further transmission of the virus, which spreads via close contact with infected individuals' bodily fluids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

