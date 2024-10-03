California on High Alert: Possible Bird Flu Case Linked to Dairy Cattle

California health officials are probing a suspected case of bird flu in an individual who had contact with infected dairy cattle, the state's public health department announced on Thursday.

The virus, which has now spread to cattle in 14 states and infected 13 dairy and poultry farm workers this year, is a growing concern for scientists and federal authorities worried about its potential human impact. Dairy farms in California, the leading milk-producing state in the U.S., began seeing bird flu cases in late August.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the individual in question displayed only mild symptoms.

