Congo Begins Mpox Vaccination Amid Global Health Crisis

Congolese authorities commenced mpox vaccination to combat the outbreak declared a global emergency by WHO. With 265,000 doses from the EU and US, efforts focus on Goma, where health systems are overwhelmed. Congo reports 30,000 suspected cases and 859 deaths, representing the majority of Africa's mpox burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:44 IST
In response to a critical health emergency, Congolese authorities launched a vaccination campaign against mpox on Saturday. This comes nearly two months after the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a global emergency.

The initiative saw 265,000 doses, donated by the European Union and the United States, deployed in the eastern city of Goma within North Kivu province. Here, hospitals and health personnel have been overwhelmed in their efforts to combat a potentially more infectious strain of the virus.

Congo has reported approximately 30,000 suspected mpox cases and 859 deaths, accounting for over 80% of cases and 99% of deaths reported across Africa this year. All of the 26 provinces in the Central African nation have documented mpox cases, reflecting the widespread nature of this health challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

