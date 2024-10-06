Left Menu

Beersheba Shooting Stirs Concern in Southern Israel

A suspected shooting attack in Beersheba, southern Israel, resulted in several injuries. Israeli police have confirmed the incident, while ambulance services reported the death of the attacker. One woman remains in critical condition on-site, and eight victims receive hospital care, with varying degrees of injuries.

06-10-2024
Israeli police reported a suspected shooting attack in Beersheba on Sunday, leaving several individuals injured. The incident has sparked concern in this southern city of Israel.

The attacker has been confirmed dead by emergency responders on the scene. The assault saw a seriously injured woman receiving immediate medical attention, with emergency services working to stabilize her condition.

Eight other victims, including one person who sustained moderate to serious injuries, are currently receiving treatment in a nearby hospital. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

