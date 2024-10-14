Left Menu

Hemant Soren Ushers New Era in Healthcare for Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren delivered appointment letters to 498 community health officials, marking a significant milestone. The appointments are contractual, with Soren emphasizing expectations for quality services. He also laid the foundation stone for Jharkhand Bhavan in Mumbai and a new substation to enhance regional power supply.

  • India

In a milestone for Jharkhand's healthcare system, Chief Minister Hemant Soren handed over appointment letters to 498 community health officials this Monday. These appointments are contractual, and Soren urges the new officials to uphold a high standard of service delivery to the state's populace.

The symbolic ceremony took place at Project Building, with five appointees, including Anita Mahto and Mohammad Rabiul Islam, receiving their letters directly from the chief minister. This effort further exemplifies Soren's commitment to improving healthcare access in Jharkhand.

Additionally, the CM virtually laid the foundation stones for two crucial projects: the Jharkhand Bhavan in Navi Mumbai and a 230/33kv substation at Pakri-Barwadih, aimed at providing stable power to the DVC-dependent region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

