Latest Health News: Global Vaccine Approvals and Pharmaceutical Developments

The World Health Organization has officially approved Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17, aiming to prevent outbreaks among this vulnerable group.

In a significant boost, the WHO announced $1 billion in pledges for its upcoming budget period, emphasizing the critical need for health investments.

Meanwhile, France is seeking job assurances as Sanofi negotiates the sale of its consumer health division, as fears of job loss loom.

