Latest Health News: Global Vaccine Approvals and Pharmaceutical Developments

Recent health briefs cover WHO's approval of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for adolescents, funding pledges for WHO's budget, French concerns over Sanofi's job guarantees, Baxter's imports to address U.S. IV fluid shortage, Australia's bird flu protection plan, Vanda's rejection of Cycle Pharma's offer, Blue Cross Blue Shield's settlement, California's bird flu cases, Lundbeck's acquisition of Longboard, and Bayer's new EU application for Nubeqa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 02:30 IST
The World Health Organization has officially approved Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17, aiming to prevent outbreaks among this vulnerable group.

In a significant boost, the WHO announced $1 billion in pledges for its upcoming budget period, emphasizing the critical need for health investments.

Meanwhile, France is seeking job assurances as Sanofi negotiates the sale of its consumer health division, as fears of job loss loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

