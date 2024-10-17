Justice for Abhaya: Doctors Rally for Safety and Accountability

Amid growing concerns for doctor safety, Delhi's resident doctors staged a protest outside Banga Bhawan on Wednesday evening, calling for justice in the case of a trainee doctor raped and murdered in Kolkata. The protest, led by the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS, saw medics holding signs declaring their solidarity with Kolkata-based colleagues, demanding urgent action against the perpetrators.

Raghunandan Dixit, RDA AIIMS General Secretary, emphasized the doctors' unity with those on hunger strike in Kolkata, urging authorities for swift justice. The national outrage stemmed from an August 12 pan-India strike following the trainee doctor's death, which lasted ten days and was paused after Supreme Court promises of expedited justice.

Despite the Supreme Court establishing a National Task Force to tackle safety issues, frustration has mounted due to the absence of an action-taken report over 50 days later. Protests have reignited as resident doctors demand not only justice for their colleague but also vital safety reforms and administrative accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)