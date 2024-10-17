Lithuanian President Rejects Peace Talks Amid Tense Geopolitical Climate
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda argued against initiating negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, as he believes Russia feels dominant in the conflict. Lithuania, a strong ally of Ukraine since the 2022 invasion, remains concerned about its own security amid escalating tensions with Russia.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has dismissed the possibility of initiating peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Nauseda expressed concerns that Russia currently perceives itself to be in a position of strength in the ongoing conflict, making it a strategic error to negotiate now.
Speaking to reporters, Nauseda emphasized, 'Right now he thinks he is prevailing and pushing Ukraine into the corner. This is the worst moment to start negotiations because he feels Russia is the stronger side.'
Lithuania, a nation of 2.8 million, has stood firmly by Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion, rooted in apprehensions about its potential vulnerability as a future target of Russian aggression.
