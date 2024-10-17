NATO Strengthens Ties with Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

In an effort to reinforce ties with Ukraine, NATO is working to bring the nation ever closer to the alliance. This declaration was made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Thursday.

During a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Rutte highlighted the significance of continued military assistance to Ukraine.

He stressed that NATO's support is crucial as the country navigates ongoing conflicts, underscoring a firm commitment to Ukraine's defense and sovereignty.

