NATO Strengthens Ties with Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
NATO aims to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance, as stated by Secretary-General Mark Rutte. During a press conference with President Zelenskiy, Rutte emphasized the importance of providing continued military aid. This move underscores NATO's commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:15 IST
In an effort to reinforce ties with Ukraine, NATO is working to bring the nation ever closer to the alliance. This declaration was made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Thursday.
During a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Rutte highlighted the significance of continued military assistance to Ukraine.
He stressed that NATO's support is crucial as the country navigates ongoing conflicts, underscoring a firm commitment to Ukraine's defense and sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
