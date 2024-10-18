Left Menu

Healthcare Revolution: ESIC and Ayushman Bharat Collaborate

The ESIC Medical Benefit Council has approved the convergence of the ESI scheme with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to increase healthcare access. Plans include implementing the Common Support Mission to strengthen ESI's service delivery and launching health check-ups to detect lifestyle diseases and nutritional issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:17 IST
Healthcare Revolution: ESIC and Ayushman Bharat Collaborate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation's Medical Benefit Council announced on Friday its decision to merge the ESI scheme with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to boost healthcare access for beneficiaries.

This alignment was agreed upon during the council's 86th meeting at ESIC headquarters, chaired by Director General Ashok Kumar Singh, according to a labour ministry statement. This marks a significant step in enhancing health coverage for the financially vulnerable population.

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is renowned as the world's largest health assurance initiative, offering Rs 5 lakh health cover per year for over 12 crore financially disadvantaged families in India. Additionally, to reinforce medical services, the council has greenlit the Common Support Mission's roll-out across states, emphasizing an insured person-centric model.

The council also sanctioned launching annual health check-ups focusing on early detection of lifestyle diseases, pre-cancerous conditions, and nutritional deficiencies within insured groups, including transgenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024