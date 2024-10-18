Healthcare Revolution: ESIC and Ayushman Bharat Collaborate
The ESIC Medical Benefit Council has approved the convergence of the ESI scheme with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to increase healthcare access. Plans include implementing the Common Support Mission to strengthen ESI's service delivery and launching health check-ups to detect lifestyle diseases and nutritional issues.
The Employees' State Insurance Corporation's Medical Benefit Council announced on Friday its decision to merge the ESI scheme with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to boost healthcare access for beneficiaries.
This alignment was agreed upon during the council's 86th meeting at ESIC headquarters, chaired by Director General Ashok Kumar Singh, according to a labour ministry statement. This marks a significant step in enhancing health coverage for the financially vulnerable population.
Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is renowned as the world's largest health assurance initiative, offering Rs 5 lakh health cover per year for over 12 crore financially disadvantaged families in India. Additionally, to reinforce medical services, the council has greenlit the Common Support Mission's roll-out across states, emphasizing an insured person-centric model.
The council also sanctioned launching annual health check-ups focusing on early detection of lifestyle diseases, pre-cancerous conditions, and nutritional deficiencies within insured groups, including transgenders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
