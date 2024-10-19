Pakistan's Persistent Polio Challenge: New Cases Emerge Amidst Campaign Struggles
Pakistan has reported four new cases of wild poliovirus type-1, bringing the total to 37 for the year. The cases are concentrated in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa regions. Challenges such as local protests and security issues have hindered immunization efforts. A national vaccination campaign is imminent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:36 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan has reported four additional cases of wild poliovirus, raising this year's tally to 37, the country's health authorities announced on Saturday.
The National Institute of Health in Islamabad confirmed the new cases originating from Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, marking the first detections in Noshki and Lakki Marwat this year.
Challenges including local protests and community boycotts have impeded polio eradication efforts in Balochistan and KP. A nationwide vaccination drive is slated to commence on October 28, aiming to protect over 45 million children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dengue Cases Surge in Islamabad: A Health Crisis Amidst Climate Challenges
WHO Launches Global Plan to Combat Dengue and Aedes-Borne Arboviruses
Supreme Showdown: Key Cases That Could Define U.S. Legal Landscape
Supreme Court Urges Telangana to Mend Communication Gaps in Criminal Cases
Criminal cases should not be slapped against journalists merely because their writings are perceived as government's criticism: SC.