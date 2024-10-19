Pakistan's Persistent Polio Challenge: New Cases Emerge Amidst Campaign Struggles

Pakistan has reported four additional cases of wild poliovirus, raising this year's tally to 37, the country's health authorities announced on Saturday.

The National Institute of Health in Islamabad confirmed the new cases originating from Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, marking the first detections in Noshki and Lakki Marwat this year.

Challenges including local protests and community boycotts have impeded polio eradication efforts in Balochistan and KP. A nationwide vaccination drive is slated to commence on October 28, aiming to protect over 45 million children.

(With inputs from agencies.)