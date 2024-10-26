Left Menu

Tragedy in Kyiv: Russian Drone Strikes Residential Building

A Russian drone hit a residential building in Kyiv, causing a fire that killed a teenage girl and injured five others. Over 100 residents were evacuated, and a first aid tent was established at the scene. Emergency services managed to control the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 03:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 03:10 IST
Tragedy in Kyiv: Russian Drone Strikes Residential Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An alarming air raid took place in Kyiv as a Russian drone struck a residential high-rise, resulting in a fire that claimed the life of a teenage girl and left five others injured, according to officials.

Serhiy Popko, leading the capital's military administration, reported that more than 100 residents had to be evacuated from the multi-storey building in the Solomyanskyi district, close to the heart of the city. Air defense units were active amidst the hour-long alert, with a new alert announced later for additional drone threats.

The attack caused significant damage to apartments from the 17th to the 21st floors, and a fire ensued on the 20th floor. Emergency services brought the blaze under control, with images showing firefighters working diligently. No casualties resulted from falling drone fragments in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024