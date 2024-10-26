Tragedy in Kyiv: Russian Drone Strikes Residential Building

An alarming air raid took place in Kyiv as a Russian drone struck a residential high-rise, resulting in a fire that claimed the life of a teenage girl and left five others injured, according to officials.

Serhiy Popko, leading the capital's military administration, reported that more than 100 residents had to be evacuated from the multi-storey building in the Solomyanskyi district, close to the heart of the city. Air defense units were active amidst the hour-long alert, with a new alert announced later for additional drone threats.

The attack caused significant damage to apartments from the 17th to the 21st floors, and a fire ensued on the 20th floor. Emergency services brought the blaze under control, with images showing firefighters working diligently. No casualties resulted from falling drone fragments in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

