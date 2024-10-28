South African Tragedy: Pesticide Poisoning Claims Children's Lives

Six children tragically died in a South African township after ingesting a pesticide compound, prompting urgent calls for tighter food safety regulations. Announced by the country's health minister, the fatal substance has been identified as organophosphate, commonly used in agricultural settings.

As local reports trickle in, it appears the children consumed snacks bought from informal cornershops in Soweto, near Johannesburg, leading officials to trace the potential source of the poison. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi indicated that results from swabs taken from these shops—known as spaza shops—are pending.

Expressing concern, Minister Motsoaledi speculated that the shops might have used the pesticide to combat rats. He emphasized that products containing organophosphates are not designed for household use, underscoring the need for public awareness regarding the dangers of improper pesticide usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)