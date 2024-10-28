Left Menu

Ayushman Bharat to Redefine Health Coverage in Odisha

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be implemented in Odisha by the end of the financial year. About 3.5 crore people will benefit from this scheme. The state will integrate its existing Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana with the central scheme. A budget of Rs 3,500 crore is allocated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:17 IST
Ayushman Bharat to Redefine Health Coverage in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is set for introduction in Odisha by the end of the financial year, as confirmed by a state minister on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the scheme nationwide for citizens aged 70 and above, with Odisha embracing the program, according to Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

The move marks a shift from the previous reluctance by the BJD government to adopt the central scheme. Odisha had earlier launched its own health initiative, the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, renamed Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana by the BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024