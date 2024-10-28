Ayushman Bharat to Redefine Health Coverage in Odisha

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is set for introduction in Odisha by the end of the financial year, as confirmed by a state minister on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the scheme nationwide for citizens aged 70 and above, with Odisha embracing the program, according to Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

The move marks a shift from the previous reluctance by the BJD government to adopt the central scheme. Odisha had earlier launched its own health initiative, the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, renamed Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana by the BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)