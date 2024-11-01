Rising Tensions: The Human Cost of the Gaza Conflict

At least 46 Palestinians lost their lives to Israeli military strikes across Gaza on Thursday, predominantly in the northern region where an attack targeted a hospital. Medical supplies were destroyed, and operations disrupted, according to health officials in Gaza.

Israel's military has accused the Palestinian group Hamas of repurposing Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya for militant activities, claiming 'dozens of terrorists' had taken refuge there. These allegations have been denied by Hamas and other health authorities.

A later airstrike in Nuseirat camp resulted in the deaths of 16 Palestinians, including a paramedic and two journalists. The violence reflects the intensifying battle in northern Gaza, with current military focus on dismantling Hamas' command structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)