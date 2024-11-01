Left Menu

Rising Tensions: The Human Cost of the Gaza Conflict

Israeli military strikes in Gaza killed 46 Palestinians on Thursday, with attacks focusing on the north. A hospital was hit amidst accusations of Hamas using it for military purposes. The horror of the ongoing conflict is marked by civilian casualties and calls for international intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 02:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 02:54 IST
Rising Tensions: The Human Cost of the Gaza Conflict
At least 46 Palestinians lost their lives to Israeli military strikes across Gaza on Thursday, predominantly in the northern region where an attack targeted a hospital. Medical supplies were destroyed, and operations disrupted, according to health officials in Gaza.

Israel's military has accused the Palestinian group Hamas of repurposing Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya for militant activities, claiming 'dozens of terrorists' had taken refuge there. These allegations have been denied by Hamas and other health authorities.

A later airstrike in Nuseirat camp resulted in the deaths of 16 Palestinians, including a paramedic and two journalists. The violence reflects the intensifying battle in northern Gaza, with current military focus on dismantling Hamas' command structures.

