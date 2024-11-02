Escalating Tensions: Rockets from Lebanon Hit Israel, Injuring 11
Tensions between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah have intensified, resulting in 11 injuries in Israel from rockets fired from Lebanon. Over recent weeks, hostilities have escalated with significant casualties on both sides, while diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire seem increasingly unlikely to succeed.
In a significant flare-up of violence, rockets launched from Lebanon struck central Israel on Saturday, wounding 11 individuals, as reported by Israeli emergency services. The attack, which included a direct hit on a residence, comes amidst deteriorating prospects for a ceasefire.
Escalating hostilities have marked recent weeks between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group. Despite diplomatic efforts, particularly a push by the U.S. for peace, tension remains high. Witnesses, like Qasim Mohab from Tira, described chaotic scenes following the rocket strike.
Simultaneously, Lebanon's health ministry reported casualties, highlighting the broadening scope of the conflict. Hezbollah's attacks follow a string of violence initiated by Hamas against Israel, indicating a complicated and deadly regional dynamic that shows little sign of resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
