Ammonium Nitrate: An Undetected Threat to Childhood Cognition
A recent study highlights the detrimental effects of ammonium nitrate, a PM2.5 component, on children's learning and memory. Released from agricultural activities, it significantly impacts cognitive development in ages 9-11. This research emphasizes the need for stricter air quality regulations and broadens understanding of PM2.5's neurocognitive effects.
A new study reveals the impact of ammonium nitrate, a component of PM2.5 pollution, on children's learning and memory. Formed from agricultural emissions and fossil fuel combustion products, ammonium nitrate is linked to cognitive impairment in children aged 9-11, pointing to serious public health implications.
The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Southern California, analyzed data from nearly 8,600 children. It uncovered that ammonium nitrate particles had a significant association with poorer cognitive performance, differentiating it from the wider PM2.5 mixture that had previously shown no clear effects on children's cognition.
Megan Herting, study author, emphasized that understanding these nuances is crucial for air quality regulations and comprehending long-term neurocognitive impacts. This research builds on existing evidence of PM2.5's harmful effects and calls for urgent attention to regulate its chemical components.
