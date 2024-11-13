Hospital Tensions: Doctor Assaulted by Patient's Son
A government hospital doctor was stabbed multiple times by a patient's son due to treatment grievances. The attacker was apprehended, and the doctor is stable.
In a shocking incident at a local government hospital, a doctor was violently attacked on Wednesday by a patient's son. The attack, reportedly spurred by dissatisfaction with the treatment provided to his mother, left the doctor with multiple stab wounds.
The suspect was promptly apprehended by authorities, who are now conducting thorough questioning to uncover the motives behind this brutal assault.
Hospital officials confirmed that the injured doctor is currently receiving medical care and is in a stable condition, ensuring his recovery is underway.
