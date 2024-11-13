Left Menu

Hospital Tensions: Doctor Assaulted by Patient's Son

A government hospital doctor was stabbed multiple times by a patient's son due to treatment grievances. The attacker was apprehended, and the doctor is stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:17 IST
Hospital Tensions: Doctor Assaulted by Patient's Son
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at a local government hospital, a doctor was violently attacked on Wednesday by a patient's son. The attack, reportedly spurred by dissatisfaction with the treatment provided to his mother, left the doctor with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect was promptly apprehended by authorities, who are now conducting thorough questioning to uncover the motives behind this brutal assault.

Hospital officials confirmed that the injured doctor is currently receiving medical care and is in a stable condition, ensuring his recovery is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024