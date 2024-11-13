Impact of Israeli Attacks on Lebanon: A Tragic Toll
Recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon have resulted in over 3,365 deaths and 14,344 injuries since October 7, 2023. The latest figures from the Lebanese health ministry reveal that 78 people were killed and 122 injured on Tuesday alone, marking a devastating impact on the nation's safety and stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:32 IST
The Lebanese health ministry reported on Wednesday that Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, have resulted in the deaths of at least 3,365 people and injured 14,344 more, reflecting a dire situation in the region.
In the latest developments, 78 individuals lost their lives, and 122 were wounded on Tuesday, underscoring the relentless nature of the confrontations.
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Lebanon continues to inflict devastating human costs, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence amidst calls for international intervention and peace talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Surge as North Korea Eyes Involvement in Ukraine Conflict
Rocket Motor Demand Soars Amid Global Conflicts
Escalation Concerns: North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine Conflict
North Korean Troop Deployment Escalates Ukraine Conflict
Larsen & Toubro Secures Major High-Voltage Infrastructure Projects in Middle East and Africa