Impact of Israeli Attacks on Lebanon: A Tragic Toll

The Lebanese health ministry reported on Wednesday that Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, have resulted in the deaths of at least 3,365 people and injured 14,344 more, reflecting a dire situation in the region.

In the latest developments, 78 individuals lost their lives, and 122 were wounded on Tuesday, underscoring the relentless nature of the confrontations.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Lebanon continues to inflict devastating human costs, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence amidst calls for international intervention and peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)