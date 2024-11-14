Living with Long COVID: Navigating a New Normal Amid Waning Attention
Wachuka Gichohi shares her journey with long COVID, experiencing debilitating symptoms for four years. Despite scientific advancements, attention and funding for research are decreasing, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Patients like Gichohi adapt to new realities, utilizing various treatments while advocating for chronic condition management.
Wachuka Gichohi, a Kenyan businesswoman, has battled long COVID for four years, enduring symptoms like fatigue and panic attacks. Despite sincere wishes for recovery, Gichohi accepts her long-term prognosis.
Scientific findings indicate that the longer one suffers from long COVID, the slimmer the chances of full recovery. Only proactive management within the first six months post-infection enhances recovery odds.
Despite the dire situation, funding for long COVID research is dwindling globally, particularly affecting low-income countries. Experts highlight the need to treat long COVID as a chronic condition. Patients continue to adapt, finding solace in diverse treatments while advocating for more research.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Volvo Cars to Take Control of Battery Venture as Northvolt Faces Funding Issues
Ilumina Health's Revolutionary Wellness Plan: Transforming Preventative Healthcare in India
Investment Patterns in AI Funding Highlighted by Code B's 2024 Report
UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs
AAP Challenges Modi's Ayushman Bharat: A Healthcare Showdown