Living with Long COVID: Navigating a New Normal Amid Waning Attention

Wachuka Gichohi, a Kenyan businesswoman, has battled long COVID for four years, enduring symptoms like fatigue and panic attacks. Despite sincere wishes for recovery, Gichohi accepts her long-term prognosis.

Scientific findings indicate that the longer one suffers from long COVID, the slimmer the chances of full recovery. Only proactive management within the first six months post-infection enhances recovery odds.

Despite the dire situation, funding for long COVID research is dwindling globally, particularly affecting low-income countries. Experts highlight the need to treat long COVID as a chronic condition. Patients continue to adapt, finding solace in diverse treatments while advocating for more research.

