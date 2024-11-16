Tragedy in Jhansi: Hospital Fire Claims Newborn Lives
A fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of at least 10 newborns. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartbreak and extended condolences to the families. Sixteen other children are injured and fighting for their lives after the tragic incident.
- Country:
- India
A tragic fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district has resulted in the deaths of at least 10 newborns. The devastating incident occurred late Friday night in the children's ward, with 16 more children currently battling injuries.
Reacting to the heartbreaking news, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deep sorrow and prayers for the families affected by the tragedy. She took to social media, urging divine strength for the bereaved parents and for the swift recovery of the injured.
The incident has cast a dark shadow over the medical community and calls have intensified for a thorough investigation to prevent such catastrophic events in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
