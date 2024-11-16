Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Rodenticide Claims Young Lives

In a heart-wrenching incident in Tamil Nadu, two young children lost their lives after allegedly inhaling a prohibited rodenticide used during a pest control operation in an apartment.

The tragic event unfolded in suburban Kundrathur where a family of four was affected. The children, aged six and one, died after inhaling the toxic substance, while their parents, who had also been exposed, are currently receiving treatment and are stable.

The state's Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, has pledged stringent action if the inquiry confirms that banned chemicals were used in the operation. Officials are actively investigating the incident to determine culpability and enforce necessary penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)