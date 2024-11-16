Left Menu

Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Rodenticide Claims Young Lives

Two children tragically died after allegedly inhaling a prohibited rodenticide used during pest control in Tamil Nadu. Their parents also suffered from toxicity but are recovering. Health Minister Ma Subramanian assures stringent action if the use of banned chemicals is confirmed in this unfortunate incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:00 IST
Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Rodenticide Claims Young Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Tamil Nadu, two young children lost their lives after allegedly inhaling a prohibited rodenticide used during a pest control operation in an apartment.

The tragic event unfolded in suburban Kundrathur where a family of four was affected. The children, aged six and one, died after inhaling the toxic substance, while their parents, who had also been exposed, are currently receiving treatment and are stable.

The state's Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, has pledged stringent action if the inquiry confirms that banned chemicals were used in the operation. Officials are actively investigating the incident to determine culpability and enforce necessary penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024