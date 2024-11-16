Tragedy Strikes Jhansi Medical College: 10 Newborns Lost in Fire
A fire broke out at a Jhansi medical college's neonatal ICU, claiming 10 newborns' lives, seemingly due to an electrical short circuit. The Uttar Pradesh government announced an investigation and compensation for affected families, while the opposition criticized the administration for negligence.
16-11-2024
A devastating fire swept through the neonatal intensive care unit at a medical college in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, late Friday night, resulting in the tragic deaths of 10 newborns.
An electrical short circuit is suspected to be the cause, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to establish a four-member committee tasked with investigating the incident.
Government officials have promised a thorough inquiry, while opposition parties have critiqued the administration's handling of the situation, emphasizing the urgency for improvements in healthcare safety measures.
