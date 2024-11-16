Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jhansi Medical College: 10 Newborns Lost in Fire

A fire broke out at a Jhansi medical college's neonatal ICU, claiming 10 newborns' lives, seemingly due to an electrical short circuit. The Uttar Pradesh government announced an investigation and compensation for affected families, while the opposition criticized the administration for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jhansi Medical College: 10 Newborns Lost in Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire swept through the neonatal intensive care unit at a medical college in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, late Friday night, resulting in the tragic deaths of 10 newborns.

An electrical short circuit is suspected to be the cause, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to establish a four-member committee tasked with investigating the incident.

Government officials have promised a thorough inquiry, while opposition parties have critiqued the administration's handling of the situation, emphasizing the urgency for improvements in healthcare safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024