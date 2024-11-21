Destruction and Desperation: The Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

The Israeli military escalated its offensive in northern Gaza, bombing at least five homes early Thursday, with numerous casualties reported. Medical officials confirmed ongoing rescue operations, though many remain trapped under debris. Hamas media estimated 57 deaths, but the Gaza health ministry has yet to release an official count.

Israeli strikes across Gaza, including attacks on residences and a school sheltering displaced individuals, claimed over 48 lives, as reported by Gaza health officials on Wednesday. The ongoing hostilities have left no part of the enclave deemed safe, according to Palestinian and UN sources, further complicating humanitarian efforts.

Despite stalled ceasefire negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during his visit to Gaza, emphasized that Hamas would not govern the enclave post-conflict, claiming significant damage to the group's military capabilities. He reiterated Israel's commitment to resolving the hostage crisis while clashes continue unabated.

